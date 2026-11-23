(Shutterstock)

I don't remember every sinetron (soap opera) I watched growing up, but I do remember the slap.

“Tampar aku, Mas” (“Slap me, Mas”), a woman screamed.

If you're around 30 or older, you'll probably know where that legendary line came from. You didn't even have to watch Noktah Merah Perkawinan (The Red Point of Marriage) to know what was happening.

Then came Tersanjung (Flattered). Honestly, I don't remember much about it, only that it was a love story that ran so long it became a permanent fixture on Indonesian television in the late '90s.

Then Cinta Fitri (Fitri's Love) happened. I was busy growing up in 2007, but with more than 1,000 episodes, it was hard to escape the nightly drama of a poor girl fighting to be with a rich, handsome man despite his family's objections and the tricks of his ex.

Then Cinta Cenat Cenut (Heart-Pounding Love) arrived in 2011, essentially a local take on Taiwan's Meteor Garden (following 2002's Siapa Takut Jatuh Cinta [Who's Afraid of Falling in Love]) and gave us the SM*SH frenzy. The main cast became the boy band of the moment, complete with screaming fangirls and packed fan events.

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It didn't really matter who you were or whether you watched them religiously. Even if you weren't paying attention, sinetrons were impossible to escape.

For Novia, 27, there simply weren't many entertainment options back then. She remembers watching Jadi Pocong (Becoming a Pocong Ghost), Putri Duyung (Mermaid) and Tuyul & Mbak Yul after elementary school because her nanny had them on. Later, she watched Anak Jalanan (Street Kids) on SCTV with her grandmother. Sometimes they were just background noise, but they remain part of her memories of growing up.

The same was true for Ciccio Manassero, 31. “I was mostly into football, but someone in my household would always be watching one, or I'd watch because one of my friends was in it,” he says.

He eventually became part of that world himself. As a child actor, he starred in Nirmala (2004) for around 90 episodes, then in the 2010s phenomenon Ganteng Ganteng Serigala (Handsome Werewolves), a role he's still recognized for today, even as he plays yet another vampire in his latest movie, Siti Si Vampir (Siti the Vampire).

“Sinetron was a comfort thing. You couldn't do much back then, and if you wanted to watch something, you either watched TV or went to the cinema,” he says.

He imagines people finishing work, going home and turning on the TV at six o'clock, knowing there would be a sinetron waiting for them. Some got invested in the story; others simply wanted to be entertained.

Sinetrons as we know them

For a long time, I thought sinetrons were dead, or at least dead for people my age. After all, who watches traditional TV anymore?

Then I remembered how much Indonesian drama I still consume. I spent an embarrassing 45 hours binge-watching Ipar Adalah Maut (My Sister's Husband) on Netflix, about a woman having an affair with her sister's husband. I also watched Vidio's Mama-Mama Pengejar Cinta (Moms Looking for Love), a multistory tale of single women in their 40s. These days, I'm watching Netflix's Alas Roban, based on the notoriously haunted area in Central Java, because my fiancé is completely hooked.

And yes, some familiar faces from 10 or 20 years ago are still around: Ari Wibowo, Wulan Guritno and Darius Sinathrya, alongside a younger generation of actors.

Maybe we never really stopped watching sinetrons. We just changed the platform.

But what exactly makes a sinetron a sinetron?

For Ciccio, who's worked across sinetrons, series and films, the distinction comes down to the format and how it's made. A series has a predetermined number of episodes and can be renewed for another season. A sinetron, traditionally made for television, keeps running for as long as the ratings hold up.

When he acted in Cinta dan Rahasia (Love and Secrets) in 2017, for instance, he knew the first season would have 60 episodes. Its success led to a second season of around 50 more. Compare that with Tukang Bubur Naik Haji (The Porridge Seller Wants to Perform Haj), which ran for five years and clocked an astonishing 2,185 episodes. Nobody knew exactly where the story would go or when it would end.

Mark Francis, Vidio's chief content and strategy officer, approaches the genre through the lens of technology and distribution.

“Sinetron is effectively a daily soap opera,” he says, “a genre built for an era when broadcast television aimed to reach as many people as possible, and to keep them coming back for as many episodes as possible. That goal determined the stories to a large degree.”

“While elsewhere linear TV was disrupted by cable and satellite (pay TV) that gave rise to premium storytelling, in Indonesia that premium channel model never really took hold, hence why free-to-air linear channels are to this day still relevant as is the daily watching habit of sinetrons, though that audience is more fragmented today.”

The distribution changed, but the appetite for local serialized drama didn't disappear. The same familiar stories of love, betrayal and family conflict now reach audiences through streaming platforms as well as free-to-air television.

Ciccio points out another reason the format has endured: sinetrons tend to be more verbal than visual. You can jump into an episode at almost any point and still follow what's happening. They're easy to enjoy while doing something else.

In other words, the streaming-era sinetron is still a sinetron. It simply has a different platform, and a more flexible viewing schedule.

Which brings me back to my original hypothesis: Indonesians may think they've moved on from sinetrons, but our viewing habits suggest otherwise.

Novia, for one, describes them as “cringe”. Yet she ended up watching Main Api (The Dangerous Affair) after clips kept appearing on her TikTok feed.

People say they're tired of infidelity plots and over-the-top drama, yet Ipar Adalah Maut, built around precisely those themes, became a cultural phenomenon. In November 2025, it reached number #1 on Netflix Indonesia's Top 10 TV series list. The producer, Manoj Punjabi, has even hinted at a second season, saying viewers were so unhappy with the cliffhanger ending that they flooded his social media accounts with emotional messages.

Terikat Janji (Bound by Promise) offers more proof. The daily RCTI drama, which also streams on Netflix, recorded a 4.3 rating and an 18.31 percent audience share on free-to-air television in June while ranking among Netflix's top 10 local titles. Now past its 200th episode, it's still going strong across both platforms.

This is an interesting trend at a time when audiences are more fragmented than ever. But Mark doesn't see a contradiction. People move between platforms depending on their mood, preferences and circumstances.

“Taste and wallet are not always the same thing. As a paid subscription streamer, one might assume that a more sophisticated audience is whose taste we should cater to, however many TV formats remain relevant and fill gaps that streaming has not. We consider it an advantage that we have FTA [free-to-air] in our ecosystem,” Mark says.

The shared ritual during the old broadcast era, when millions of people gathered around the same programs at the same time, may be fading, but the appetite for the stories themselves remains.

So if the ritual has changed, and most of us will happily admit that the plots can be ridiculous, what keeps bringing us back?

I think part of the answer lies in what we learned from these shows without realizing it.

(Shutterstock)

What did sinetrons teach us?

This might sound like a ridiculous question, but it's hard to deny the cultural impact sinetrons have had on generations of Indonesians.

They may have taught us about family loyalty and patience, or reinforced the idea that suffering is a virtue, women should endure hardship in silence, rich people are usually villains and marriages should be preserved at all costs. Whether those were helpful lessons is another question. Sinetrons were never supposed to be our moral guidelines, anyway.

But good or bad, they were often our first glimpse into the adult world. For me, they certainly were.

Long before I was old enough to experience any of it myself, Noktah Merah Perkawinan introduced me to marital infidelity. Cinta Fitri taught me that in-laws could be difficult. Through Pernikahan Dini (Dini's Wedding, a play on the Indonesian term for early marriage), I learned that sex before marriage was a no-no and an unwanted pregnancy could derail your future.

Looking back, I'm surprised by how much social education was embedded in what was supposedly entertainment. And that hasn't really changed.

Today's local dramas may reach us through Netflix, Vidio or TikTok clips instead of broadcast television, but they're still exposing viewers to situations, lifestyles and relationships they might never encounter in their immediate surroundings.

Novia says she didn't pay much attention to any lessons when she was younger.

“When I was in school, I didn't really take anything away from them. It was just something to watch,” she says. “Now that I'm older, I realise they can teach you things. Not necessarily a moral lesson, but they open your eyes.”

Watching Main Api, for instance, made her think about the different kinds of people who exist beyond her own social circle.

“You realize there are all sorts of men out there,” she laughs. “It broadens your perspective. The crazy girlfriend character from Main Api is still stuck in my head, and I realized that people like that do exist around me.”

That, I suspect, is part of why sinetrons endure. The stories may be exaggerated and the plots ridiculous, but they offer a window into lives, choices, mistakes and dramas beyond our own. Somewhere between the absurdity, I picked up ideas about how adulthood was supposed to work – or at least how I imagined it did.

(Shutterstock)

Then and now

What's interesting is that today's dramas seem less interested in telling us who's right and who's wrong. Whether they're called sinetron or series, they increasingly try to explain people rather than judge them.

I remember watching Bidaah with Novia and getting a glimpse into why people might join a cult-like religious group and come to treat its leader as a prophet. Step by step, the series shows how something that might seem incomprehensible to outsiders can happen. Similarly, while watching Ipar Adalah Maut, I found myself considering how an overprotective mother and an overbearing sister might have contributed to the antagonist's behavior. Understanding the circumstances doesn't mean excusing what she did.

Those layers were rarely visible in the early-2000s sinetron I grew up with, where conflicts were often reduced to simple binaries: rich versus poor, good versus evil, or grudges that dragged on for years without much character development.

Mark says this is part of the direction Vidio wants to take with its local productions: stories that are less focused on delivering moral lessons and more interested in exploring human complexity.

Traditional sinetron often thrived on expanding relationships and never-ending conflicts. Newer serial dramas are more likely to revolve around a specific theme or question. The plot still needs to entertain, but ideally, audiences leave with something beyond the cliffhanger.

The challenge is that audiences remain drawn to familiar themes. Infidelity, for example, continues to be one of the most successful subjects despite the constant complaints about it.

“People will say, 'Here's another show about cheating,' but the truth is it consistently resonates with audiences,” Mark explains. “My question is: how do we imbibe these infidelity dramas with more depth? How do we use that as an entry point to tell a bigger story?”

Take Zona Merah (Red Zone). On paper, it's a zombie series. In practice, it's also about family, loyalty and the abuse of power. Without those themes, Mark argues, it would just be a bunch of zombies running around. The same goes for Jalinan Terlarang (Forbidden Entanglement), where the affair at the center of the plot challenges conventional portrayals of victim vs perpetrators and right vs wrong that are relevant to society today.

In that sense, today's Indonesian dramas still rely on the ingredients that made sinetrons successful: love, betrayal, family conflict and emotional catharsis. The difference is that they're increasingly using those ingredients to explore why people behave the way they do.

Mark says Vidio is applying the same thinking to its original films. Its newly launched Kapan Punya Anak (When Are You Going to Have Kids?), for instance, tackles the social pressure to have children, a subject that feels just as relevant to many Indonesians as infidelity and family conflict.

“It might not be as guilty pleasure fun as steamy affairs,” he says. “But it will be very honest. That's what we're trying to do.”

Then again, not everyone is looking for something deeper. I asked my fiancé why he keeps watching the absurd and, frankly, borderline annoying Alas Roban. His answer was unpretentious: partly the local myths and folklore, mostly a way to switch his brain off after a long day at work. No notes. That's entertainment doing what entertainment is supposed to do.

Novia, who also watches Korean dramas, wants more from local productions. What she likes about shows such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha isn't just the romance or comedy. It's the chance to see how people actually live: their habits, communities, family dynamics and cultural values. Sinetrons, she says, rarely went that deep.

“Most of them felt very surface-level. It was always romance, love triangles, jealousy. Or if the story was about a particular ethnic group, the portrayal would be very stereotypical. The titles were strange, the stories were predictable, and they tried to teach values in a way that felt a bit cringe.”

“Nevertheless, we still watched them. We still do,” she admits.

That's the paradox of sinetrons. For years, they dominated Indonesian culture without ever quite being treated as prestige television. We rolled our eyes, complained about the plots and tuned in again the next day.

And we’re apparently still tuning in today, even when the competition is much fiercer. Korean dramas, Hollywood blockbusters, prestige television, football, anime, YouTube, podcasts and TikTok clips all compete for our attention. A local drama is no longer competing only with other local dramas.

Ciccio thinks that's a good thing. “The quality is much better now,” he says. “Producers know they have to compete with all these other options, so both the production and the writing have to be competitive. As an actor, I'm happy because I have more choices.”

The drama, it turns out, was never the problem. We still gravitate toward stories of love, betrayal, family and sacrifice. The platforms have changed, the production values have improved, and audiences have more choices. Some of us want a little more depth beneath the melodrama. Others are perfectly happy to switch off their brains after work.

And some of us, it seems, are still here for the slap.

Adelia Anjani Putri, a communications consultant and former reporter, has found herself writing again. She’s also exploring a career shift that would let her pursue her passions for cooking and catsitting—ideally with a paycheck.