(Shutterstock)

I don’t drive an EV, and I don’t feel an urgent need to go electric. I’m sure it’s great. Everyone I know who owns one says it's so much better than a gasoline car. But there's something about new technology that makes me want to wait and see. Which is odd, because EVs in Indonesia aren't really new anymore.

It's been over four years since the Hyundai Ioniq 5 became the first electric car assembled in Indonesia, and it quite literally brought on a new era for our automotive industry. Though our roads remain congested, they’re a bit quieter now, and cars with blue license plates from a variety of once-unknown brands are no longer an unusual sight.

It’s safe to say the Indonesian EV market has exited the early adopter phase and is now in full swing within the growth stage, with no signs of slowing. From the start of this year to September alone, 117,218 EV units, battery, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, were sold, surpassing the 103,931 total units sold for all of 2025.

This is a far cry from the measly 9,068 units sold in 2022.

For four years straight, total EV sales in Indonesia have consistently surpassed those of the preceding year, and the number of electric cars on the road has grown exponentially. This is a picture of rapid adoption at a massive scale.

But with time, expectations are set, experiences are solidified and the unfamiliar becomes familiar. So now the question is: Is the honeymoon period over?

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Buyers’ delight

We sent out a small survey to our readers asking exactly that, and the answers we got from 15 respondents were fascinating.

For the EV owners who responded to us, the honeymoon looks very much alive.

“What I’ve noticed most is how economical my day to day operations are now. To get around the city, I just charge at home,” says Reva Qori, a university student who drives a Chery Tiggo 8 CSH plug-in hybrid EV daily with her family.

All the EV owners cited lower operating costs as the main reason they chose to switch to a type of electric car, with tech features and environmental concerns tying for second place. Maintenance fees, government incentives and driving experience followed.

Even so, just how much better the overall experience is still surprised them. Two-thirds of the owners said both driving range and actual operating costs were better than expected. And most are not newcomers: two-thirds bought their EVs before this year.

“Even though I charge daily, it's still just so much cheaper than buying gasoline,” says an anonymous respondent who drives an MG S5 EV.

If there are any quirks to point out, they seem relatively minor.

“Maybe one thing I don’t enjoy is how much digital interaction with the car there is. Everything is on this big touchscreen with software you need to update,” Reva says.

Hendrik Demol, who drives the all-electric Mini Countryman, points out the eerie silence of driving these machines. “It doesn't make noise, it's kind of spooky. But apart from that there's nothing really I’d complain about or prefer an internal combustion engine car over.”

Asked whether they would buy an EV again based on their experience so far, everyone said yes. It was unanimous: Everyone said an EV is better overall than a conventional car, and that they would recommend the switch to anyone who's still on the fence.

This sentiment closely aligns with PwC’s ASEAN-6 eReadiness 2025 survey, which highlights consumer opinions on all varieties of EVs across Southeast Asia. In Indonesia, owner satisfaction is at 99 percent, the highest in the region. Additionally, the survey shows operating costs remain the primary satisfaction factor for Indonesian EV owners.

So for those who have taken this leap of faith, it’s all sunshine and rainbows. Yet according to the Indonesia Automobile Industry Association (Gaikindo), EVs made up only 16 percent of new car sales across Indonesia this year. Why the hesitation?

(Shutterstock)

Lingering fears?

Despite the glowing reviews, EVs are still a minority of the cars on Indonesian roads, and plenty of drivers are still in the prospective owners camp. Though they’re checking out EV car displays and reading reviews, doubts remain, with their concerns revolving mainly around whether they can reliably get from A to B every day.

For those who are in the “still thinking about it” camp, long-term reliability remains the primary concern about buying an electric car. Charging infrastructure and driving range came in 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

“The idea of running out of juice with no obvious place to recharge is scary. Mudik [the annual homecoming exodus] is a huge consideration for me and I don't completely trust that an EV can accommodate this for my family,” says Devina, who is comparing EV models with her husband.

PwC’s report echoes this worry, with 55 percent of Indonesians in its survey citing limited range as the main reason for rejecting an EV. This fear is not exactly unfounded: the same survey finds that Indonesia’s readiness to embrace EVs is weakest in the area of infrastructure.

Called the eReadiness Index, the PwC metric measures four main dimensions to judge a country’s readiness for electric mobility. Government incentives such as exemptions from certain taxes and odd-even road restrictions earned Indonesia a strong score of 4.0 out of 5.0 in the index, supply received 2.3 and demand scored 3.7.

The fourth dimension, infrastructure, trails at 1.4, reflecting a low amount of public charging points installed per thousand EVs on the road and few fast-charging points on highways. This is a massive hurdle for the range anxiety felt by many Indonesians regarding EVs.

“Around Jakarta it's enough, you can charge easily across the city when you need to. In malls, in office spaces, even in showrooms right. But to go between cities with my family, I still get nervous that I won't find a spot to charge.” Reva adds

Both the government and the industry seem to be aware of this predicament, and are making a concentrated effort to proliferate where drivers can charge up. As of June of this year, the Indonesia State Electricity Corporation (PLN) and its partners reported 5,016 public EV charging stations across the nation, a notable increase from 3,223 in 2023.

Yet 1,741 of them are in Java, with a disproportionate amount of these charging stations concentrated in the Greater Jakarta area.

Still too early to tell

So the satisfaction among owners is high, and the cars themselves are products that people deeply like and would no doubt recommend. But my findings have left me more conflicted than certain.

There doesn't seem to be anything wrong with the experience of driving these vehicles, what’s unsatisfactory is the infrastructure facilitating this electric mobility, a gap that is only easy to ignore if you can charge at home. And with a yearly exodus that spans hundreds of kilometers scheduled for virtually everyone in the country, it's easy to understand why so many are still reluctant to completely give up their gasoline cars.

I can’t lie. I am tempted, and I’ve kept tabs on the newest EVs circulating around Jakarta. It will probably take another gas price hike to get me there. Whether the chargers will be waiting is another question.

Aqraa Sagir is a writer for The Jakarta Post's Creative Desk. He’s chronically online in the hope it would be a useful asset for the job.