(Courtesy of Obin)

One Wednesday morning, I was invited to visit BINhouse in the Menteng area, where Obin took me through a recording of her recent fashion show at Jakarta Fashion Week. When the woman behind some of the most exquisite Indonesian textiles in recent history essentially threw a private watch party for me, it was as good as it gets. In fact, I was enthralled to get behind-the-scenes accounts of the pieces shown on the recording.

“Everything was handwoven, everything was handspun, but it falls just like so; I didn’t want them to be rigid,” she said.

“That one I worked on for six months; crazy work!” she recounted.

“This was a Wednesday, a working day, 1 p.m. in the afternoon, with the pollution and demonstration outside. It was still a full house,” she remarked, almost amazed at the enthusiasm of her audience.

(JP/Josa Lukman)

As a former fashion major, the very mention of Obin and her label BINhouse brings to mind four-hour fabric manipulation classes at 8 a.m.. She was, and probably still is, the blueprint; the mood board that textile neophytes dreamed of emulating before unsteady hands and splotchy wax blobs pull them back to reality.

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Naturally, Obin’s wealth of knowledge and insights are certainly something to sift through, as many writers and journalists have experienced over the four decades she has been in the business. Yet as she offered candid thoughts on how models are emulating French dourness, or how Indonesia is facing a “crisis” of fashion writers, I abandoned my list of questions in favor of letting the stories flow as smooth as a batik artisan’s canting stroke.

Just as batik patterns narrate its makers’ and wearers’ values, Obin is a natural storyteller. Like your favorite aunt’s favorite aunt, her own stories are always fascinating to listen to, no matter how many times you’ve heard of them.

She dishes practical wisdom (take your vitamins, stop trying to befriend AI chatbots) and profound musings (hard is weak because it snaps under pressure, soft is strong like how cloth protects you under its wraps) in equal doses.

Much has been written about her background, like how her father ran a travel agency, how she spent most of her childhood in Hong Kong, or how the seeds of BINhouse germinated from two chests full of traditional Indonesian textiles, which she has collected throughout the years.

Yet just as fascinating are the tidbits peppered throughout Obin’s retellings, like her old nickname of Ms. Issey for her Issey Miyake clothes (now nowhere to be found, she says), or how she got in trouble with the Maryknoll sisters for doubting the seven-day timeline of the universe’s creation.

Hence, that’s why she prefers to be called Obin; someone using her full name of Josephine Werratie Komara makes her feel like she’s done something wrong.

“I was 10, 11. The geography teacher, Mrs. Mark, came in the morning and talked about the layers of the earth or what have you, and how it took billions and billions of years for it to form. Very fascinating. Then at 2 p.m., the biblical teacher Sister Candida Maria came: ‘God created the world in seven days and seven nights. On the seventh day, He was so tired He rested, and we call it the Holy Sunday and that’s why we go to church’,” she recalled.

“I asked, ‘who’s lying here?’ They called me impertinent and made me, and I still remember to this day, clean the stained glass of Jesus’s journey in the chapel.”

Indeed, Obin could recall people, places, things, nouns, really, with incredible accuracy, to the point that some jokingly dub her the Yellow Pages personified. Ask her about where she used to hang out in the 70s Jakarta, and she could probably describe the shopfront, how the door is opened just like so, and the people that work there, as if she was just there earlier in the morning.

That was another problem she has, she says. “I have a fucking good memory. I don’t forget anything, that’s the problem. Friends tell me how scary it is, but what am I supposed to do? Forget them?”

As it stands, what you see with Obin is what you get. Bruce Emond’s profile of her from the Weekender’s first iteration in 2010 noted “something slightly theatrical in Obin’s alternately arched and booming delivery, or the sedate but firm gesturing for her assistant to bring a piece of cloth or a cherished book”, which has not changed in the 16 years since that piece was published.

The same extends to her signature everyday style of a kebaya (traditional women’s blouse) paired with a batik cloth as a skirt, as well as her determined insistence that she is a tukang kain (cloth maker), as an earlier profile in The Jakarta Post back in 2001 can attest.

Part of it can be attributed to Obin’s start in the cloth business back in the 70s, supplying fabric for couches, lampshades, curtains and the like. But it also stems from her own modesty about where she came from.

“I did not come from a specific cloth background. I did not come from a batik background. I didn't come from any background; I didn't even go to school, I did go to school for five years, which was good enough for me, but I didn't attend university or even high school. But I do read a lot; I do see a lot. I ask a lot of questions. I love to see people making things. Everything you see becomes part of your glossary.”

To understand Obin is to understand her values. “Tradition is the way we are. Modern is the way we think,” she said in a 2023 profile in The New York Times.

(Courtesy of Obin)

Tradition is also why everyone who comes to her shop, be they collectors or old friends popping by to catch up, is handed a drink. In my case, a refreshing glass of iced tea with orange slices, a godsend amidst the blistering November heat.

“I'm a shop girl. I lived in this shop all my life. When I was small, I lived in a ruko (shophouse) on Jalan Kopi. My father had the first travel agency in Indonesia. We lived upstairs; we worked downstairs. Everybody gets a drink.”

Expanding on the initial quote, she noted that some people put traditional and modernity in the same context, in a short-sighted either-or situation.

“Either you wear a long gown, or you wear a mini skirt. Either you wear red lips or black gothic lips. Either you have a symphony orchestra, or you have Adela. What they really meant is only looking traditional or modern,” she explained.

“Traditional is about the way something is. Modern is about perspective, about the way of thinking, the angle, the perspective. There's no such thing as a traditional way of thinking, but there is an old-fashioned way of thinking. If tradition is about values, modernism is about living in the now. You can live in the now with your traditional values.”

Obin is also rather political, though you wouldn’t necessarily catch that outright. Of her latest show, titled “Dari Hati ke Tangan” (“From the Heart to the Hand”), she described it as a “time capsule”, where for 30 minutes on Oct. 28, attendees were immersed “in a dream, in exciting beauty” despite the gathering clouds, unbearable heat, and public demonstrations developing out in the streets.

“When you feel something, you do something,” she says, slapping the table for emphasis. As opposed to getting worked up and putting more wood into the fire, her “something”, in this context, is a showcase of pure, unadulterated Indonesian creativity and craftsmanship.

One cloth piece is reminiscent of the Indonesian flag, with its vivid red framed by bright white curls shooting and swirling from the ground like trees and branches. With a political bias, one can almost view it as burning trees framed by red skies.

“I say this because this is the way I think, maybe because I am an adherent of Buddhism. You are heard, but there is no sound. You are felt, but nothing is moved. Everything is still. This is very important in creating. I mean, you don't hear about me, I just come out once a year. That's a statement of my work, and I think that’s enough,” she said.

“This year's show was about fun, youth. Every piece, every collection; the way it was put together is not specifically for an older woman. It's for any woman, especially for the young. There was a very young and refreshing feeling about the whole thing. That’s why I'm traditional, not old. Don’t get them mixed.”

(Courtesy of Obin)

And that brings us to the heart of Obin’s craft. Look closely at a piece from BINhouse and you’ll see that much of its beauty lies in the details. The silk is woven by hand, with tiny square openings that look like cutouts from a distance; and the embroidery is so fine it looks as though it were drawn onto the cloth.

All of them, of course, don’t even take into account the painstaking batik process.

She is also adamant about sharing her love of the cloth with everyone she meets, including when Singapore’s Asian Civilisations Museum knocked on her door to buy from her private collection. When she found out I majored in fashion design, she insisted that I pore over her wares, to touch and feel the texture of every cloth, no matter the price tag.

But whatever you do, don’t ask about the time required to complete each piece. Time is simply not part of her world. “We are not Hermès,” she says, even though BINhouse pieces can command the same status as Birkin or Kelly bags in some Indonesian high society circles.

Obin’s stance on time is an extension of her stance on craftsmanship. Time is all we have, but she believes that when something is created through the powerful combination of skill and imagination, unencumbered by time, there’s no mountain too big to scale.

“My late husband - a professor of archaeology and anthropology at UI - used to say ‘orang kalau kerja harus diamalkan’. I thought amal was charity, but it was actually mindfulness. When you do something, do it with mindfulness, care, and dedication, not for us but for the thing — for the love of it,” she said.

Josa Lukman is an editor and head of the Creative Desk at The Jakarta Post. He is also a margarita enthusiast who chases Panadol with Tolak Angin, a hoarder of former "it" bags and an iced latte slurper.